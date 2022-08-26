Pounding the Rock Basketball Terminology Quiz: Part IV

The grades from part five of our ongoing terminology quiz series are here, and San Antonio Spurs fans have been hitting the books. An extraordinary 35% of participants achieved at least an 80 on their report card this week, exhibiting an aptitude for pinpointing defensive concepts.
For the sixth installment of our challenge, Pounders will view 14 clips and select which answer matches the practice they saw. As a reminder, every test increases in difficulty, so visit our basketball vocabulary crash course to be as prepared as possible for what we have in store
Before you get started, here are the answers from part five:
1. 2.9ing
2. Chest Stop
3. Circling the Post
4. Digging
5. Fronting
6. Getting Skinny
7. Lock and Trail
8. Over
9. Pickup Point
10. Push Out
11. Rearview Contest
12. Both A and C
13. Both B and C
14. Stunt and Recover
15. Under
16. Verticality
17. Wall Up
Bonus: Sink and Fill
Bonus: X-Out
Let us know how you did on part six, and make sure to check in next week when we reveal all the correct answers in part seven.
Special thanks to The Basketball Dictionary, The Basketball Action Dictionary, Unforgiving Hoops, Coach Daniel, Half Court Hoops, hoopvision68, Adam Spinella, and Stephen Noh for providing FREE resources for people with a thirst for basketball knowledge.
