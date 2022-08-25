Report: The Spurs have signed Tommy Kuhse

The San Antonio Spurs have signed free agent point guard Tommy Kuhse, per JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors.

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a deal with free agent guard Tommy Kuhse, per source. Kuhse went undrafted in June after spending five seasons at Saint Mary’s. He averaged 17.3 points in three summer league games with the Magic. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) August 25, 2022

There are no official details about the agreement. However, an Exhibit 10 contract makes the most sense, given the circumstances.

Kuhse suited up for the Orlando Magic at Las Vegas Summer League after he went undrafted two months ago, notching 17.3 points and 3.3 assists in 23.2 minutes per game across three appearances.

The 24-year-old playmaker had a five-year career at Saint Mary’s, setting the program record for games played (149) while helping them advance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

He averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists on .494/.450/.808 shooting splits and earned WCC Sixth Man of the Year and All-WCC First Team honors in his final season under head coach Randy Bennett.

NBA teams can have up to 20 players on their roster during the offseason, and Kuhse brings the Spurs maximum capacity. San Antonio can only hold 15 standard contracts and a pair of two-ways once the season begins.