Report: The Spurs have signed Tommy Kuhse

San Antonio uses their final offseason roster opening to bring an undrafted free agent aboard.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Portland - UCLA vs St. Marys Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs have signed free agent point guard Tommy Kuhse, per JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors.

There are no official details about the agreement. However, an Exhibit 10 contract makes the most sense, given the circumstances.

Kuhse suited up for the Orlando Magic at Las Vegas Summer League after he went undrafted two months ago, notching 17.3 points and 3.3 assists in 23.2 minutes per game across three appearances.

The 24-year-old playmaker had a five-year career at Saint Mary’s, setting the program record for games played (149) while helping them advance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

He averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists on .494/.450/.808 shooting splits and earned WCC Sixth Man of the Year and All-WCC First Team honors in his final season under head coach Randy Bennett.

NBA teams can have up to 20 players on their roster during the offseason, and Kuhse brings the Spurs maximum capacity. San Antonio can only hold 15 standard contracts and a pair of two-ways once the season begins.

