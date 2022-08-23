Report: Spurs re-sign Joe Wieskamp to a two-year, $4.4 million contract

The San Antonio Spurs have re-signed second-year guard Joe Wieskamp to a two-year, $4.4M contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This news comes nearly one week after PATFO inked journeyman forward Alize Johnson to an unguaranteed one-year, $2M deal that will give him a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp.

The Spurs chose Wieskamp with the 41st pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, but the 23-year-old marksman rarely found minutes under head coach Gregg Popovich.

Wieskamp averaged 2.1 points on 35.7% shooting across 29 games during his rookie season in the NBA. The former Iowa Hawkeye scored a career-high 13 points against the Toronto Raptors on January 4th.

The six-six swingman also averaged 15.4 points and 4.0 boards per game on .459/.367/.857 shooting splits with the Austin Spurs, acting as the third option behind Josh Primo and Devontae Cacok.

NBA teams can have up to 20 players on their roster during the offseason, and Wieskamp brings that number to 19 for the Spurs. They can only have 15 standard contracts and a pair of two-ways once the season begins.