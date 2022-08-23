Happy birthday to both Devin Vassell and Joe Wieskamp

Today both Devin Vassell and Joe Wieskamp celebrate their birthdays. Vassell turns 22, Wieskamp trumps him at age 23.

Vassell, the 11th overall pick of the draft two years ago, is poised to take on a larger roll in the true rebuild and youth movement into which the San Antonio Spurs have now moved.

Wieskamp, originally signed a two-way contract in his rookie season, was upgraded to a full contract after many of the trades and waives the Spurs featured in the second half of the season.

Happy birthday, Devin and Joe. Hopefully many more spent here in San Antonio as you grown in The Spurs Way.

