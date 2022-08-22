Spurs 50 for 50, Number 36- Rasho Nesterovic

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and their consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made the franchise one of the most successful of all time. As we look back on the Silver & Black, we recognize the top 50 players in Spurs history. Each day, we will move up the countdown.

36- Rasho Nesterovic

In a time of Tim Duncan, a big man can only hope to be a solid role player.

Originally brought in to fill the enormous shoes of David Robinson, Nesterovic looked to make an immediate impact as the Spurs set their sights on back-to-back titles.

Already offered a huge contract to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rasho chose San Antonio in hopes of winning a title, a goal he eventually saw realized.

In his three seasons with the Silver & Black, Nesterovic averaged 6.4 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Along for a ride that featured a trio of Spurs legends (at least, legends in the making), Rasho took a backseat to the recently acquired Nazr Mohammed (adios Malik Rose) on the Spurs way to their third title in 2005.

In the summer of 2006, Nesterović was traded with cash to the Toronto Raptors for Matt Bonner, Eric Williams and a 2009 second round pick.

