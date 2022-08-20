Spurs 50 for 50, Number 38- Bryn Forbes

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and their consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made the franchise one of the most successful of all time. As we look back on the Silver & Black, we recognize the top 50 players in Spurs history. Each day, we will move up the countdown.

38- Bryn Forbes

Bryn Forbes, ne of the most recent players to make this list, originally went undrafted after graduating from Michigan State in 2016. At first glance, Forbes skillset, height, and floor presence made him appear to be a redundancy to Patty Mills. Mills was aging, but not gone, still had plenty in the tank, and played better defense.

But as is the case with many players, what the PATFO sees is not always what fans immediately witness. Forbes had a slow rookie season playing in 36 games and scoring 2.6 points per game. He increased his game count an productivity in his second season.

Coach Pop’s comparison to Steph Curry as well as his trust in giving him the rock in a high pressure close out had been established prior, but now Forbes looked to being groomed for big things.

As fate had it, Dejounte Murray suffered a preseason ACL injury before the 2018 season that thrust Forbes into the starting line-up.

The minutes, confidence, and support from Pop allowed Forbes to shine. He averaged 11.5 points per game and started all but two games. He became such a commodity that the Milwaukee Bucks came calling and pulled Forbes up north for their championship season.

But Forbes, now feeling San Antonio home, returned last season to the Spurs. Without a hope of making the postseason, the Nuggets made a push to get the sharpshooter in hopes of increasing their chances at a deep playoff run. In a three-team deal, the Spurs got Juancho Hernangomez (wait, what?) and a 2028 second-round draft pick (in other words an 8th grader who is currently suiting up in a middle school somewhere).

There is always hope Forbes will return. At last checked, he had some familial ties and still maintained a home in the Alamo City. And with a young core, the Spurs could benefit from someone who has experienced the NBA Finals, can hit threes as will, and knows the Spurs system.

Next up: An Argentinian Olympic star...not THAT Argentinian Olympic star.

