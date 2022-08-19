Pounding the Rock Basketball Terminology Quiz: Part IV

San Antonio Spurs fans showed off their smarts in our ongoing basketball quiz series, with more than 42% of participants scoring an 80 or higher on the third test. With grades rising, we decided to retain the multiple-choice format and ditch fill-in-the-blank questions altogether.

For the fourth installment of our brief examinations, Pounders must watch 12 clips and choose which answer matches the technique they saw. Every test gets increasingly challenging, so feel free to check out our basketball vocabulary crash course for a helpful refresher.

Before you get started, here are the answers from part three:

1. 45 Cut

2. Backdoor Cut

3. All of the Above

4. Danny Green Cut

5. Iverson Cut

6. Laker Cut

7. Pierce Cut

8. Slip Cut

9. Back Screen

10. Brush Screen

11. Cross Screen

12. Double Drag

13. Elevator Screen

14. Flare Screen

15. Ghost Screen

16. Ram

17. Pindown Screen

18. Stagger Screen

Bonus: “Rejecting”

Bonus: “Slipping”

Let us know how you think you did on part four, and make sure to check in next week when we reveal all the correct answers in part five.

Special thanks to The Basketball Dictionary, The Basketball Action Dictionary, Unforgiving Hoops, Coach Daniel, Half Court Hoops, hoopvision68, Adam Spinella, and Stephen Noh for providing FREE resources for people with a thirst for basketball knowledge.