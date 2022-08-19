Spurs 50 for 50, Number 39- Chuck Person

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and their consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made the franchise one of the most successful of all time. As we look back on the Silver & Black, we recognize the top 50 players in Spurs history. Each day, we will move up the countdown.

39- Chuck Person

Few players grow old gracefully. Many have a standout season or two, then burn out. But Chuck Person is one of those rare players who had solid numbers throughout his twenties.

The 4th pick of the 1986 NBA Draft, Person ended his rookie campaign 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists with 1.1 steals for good measure. He nabbed the leagues Rookie of the Year honors and continued on with the Indiana Pacers for five seasons before moving on the Minnesota.

Nicknamed “The Rifleman,” Person joined the Spurs in 1994 and set an NBA record nailing 164 three-pointers, the most at the time by a reserve player. He improved upon that the following season setting the Spurs’ season record for three-pointers at 190, a feat later surpassed by Danny Green.

Unfortunately, Person suffered a back injury that kept him out during the 1996-97 season. He returned the following season, but his productivity never recovered. He played one more year in San Antonio before bouncing to Charlotte, followed by Seattle, and eventually retirement.

A true basketball IQ, Person went immediately into coaching serving as an assistant in Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Sacramento before joining the Lakers and picking up a ring in 2010.

Next up: An undrafted Michigander steps into the spotlight.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.