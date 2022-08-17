Takeaways from the Spurs’ 2022-23 schedule

With the Spurs entering their first full-fledged rebuild season in modern history, it may be hard from some fans to get excited, but even so the start of the 2022-23 season is approximately two months away, and the schedule for their 50th Anniversary season has been released.

If the Spurs live up to expectations as one of the worst teams in the West, there won’t be much to break down another than expect more losses than not. Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some key dates to take a look at.

“Out of Market” home games announced

It may be easy to forget since a lot has changed about the Spurs, but as a reminder, it was announced on May 7 that the Bexar County Commissioners had voted to allow the Spurs to play four homes games away from the AT&T Center for only the 2022-23 season (not two seasons like they had asked for) in an attempt to spread their brand beyond San Antonio.

The agreement allowed for one game in Mexico City, one in the Alamodome, and two in Austin at the University of Texas’ Moody Center (which the Spurs had hoped to insert into the Rodeo Road Trip, but they got moved to April due to scheduling conflicts with the NCAA basketball season). Here is when those game will take place:

OFFICIAL: We’re hosting four special out-of-market home games this season in honor of our #Spurs50 anniversary celebration!



Mexico City (Arena CDMX) - Dec. 17

Alamodome – Jan. 13

Austin (Moody Center) - April 6 & 8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 17, 2022

The game in Mexico City will be on December 17 at 4:00 PM against the Miami Heat on NBATV. This will be the first NBA game in Mexico City since before the COVID-19 pandemic and 31st overall.

The Alamodome game will be against the defending champion Golden State Warriors at 6:30 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN. (The Spurs made it to national TV this season!) The stadium will be set to hold 65,000, and the NBA record for attendance at a regular season game is currently 62,046 (hat tip: Jordan Howenstine). This will be an opportunity to break that record, so will Spurs fans — as well as Warriors fans, who tend to travel well — pack the Dome? We’ll find out!

Finally, the two games in Austin will be against the Portland Trail Blazers (7:00 PM) and Minnesota Timberwolves (3:00 PM), respectively. Of note, those are the Spurs’ final two “home” games of the season before they close in Dallas. Will the Spurs be in full-fledged tank mode by then if the season goes how pundits expect? If so, this probably won’t draw the Austin crowd they were hoping for. The Spurs probably know this, which is why they had likely hoped to play there sooner, but it’s understandable how this would be a problem for UT during basketball season.

Other Takeaways