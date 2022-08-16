Report: Spurs sign Alize Johnson to a one-year contract

The San Antonio Spurs have signed fifth-year forward Alize Johnson to a one-year $2M contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This signing is the first genuine free agency news for the Silver and Black in almost a month, as the franchise has refrained from spending their cap space on the open market.

The Pacers chose Johnson with the 50th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. The 26-year-old journeyman spent two seasons in Indiana before short stints with the Nets, Bulls, Wizards, and Pelicans.

Johnson has averaged 2.5 points and 3.0 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field across 72 games in the NBA. He is one of 34 players to log a 20-point, 20-rebound game in the last five years.

The undersized bruiser also averaged 16.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game with the Raptors 905 in 2021, ushering them to the best regular-season record in the G League.

NBA teams can carry 20 players on their roster during the offseason, and Johnson brings that number to 18 for San Antonio. Joe Wieskamp has yet to sign his qualifying offer, so keep an eye out for any additional moves.