Pounding the Rock Basketball Terminology Quiz: Part III

Our maiden voyage using Google Quizzes witnessed a couple of hiccups, and Pounders gave us honest feedback about fill-in-the-blank responses. We tinkered with the formatting this week and returned to multiple-choice answers to level the playing field.

For the third installment of this series, San Antonio Spurs fans must watch 18 clips from around the league and determine the specific screen or pass in front of them. Each test is more challenging, so don’t hesitate to visit our basketball vocabulary crash course.

Before you get started, here are the answers from part two:

1. Dribble Handoff

2. Entry Pass

3. High Low Pass/Entry Lob Pass

4. Hook Pass

5. Jump Pass

6. Live Dribble Pass

7. Lob Pass/Alley Oop

8. Outlet Pass/Baseball Pass/Touchdown Pass

9. Pocket Pass

10. Short Roll Pass

11. Shovel Pass/Dump Off Pass

12. Skip Pass

13. Swing Pass/Extra Pass

14. Wraparound Pass/Dump Off Pass

Bonus: Touch Pass

Let us know how you think you did on part three, and make sure to check in at the end of the week when we reveal all the correct answers in part four.

Special thanks to The Basketball Dictionary, The Basketball Action Dictionary, Unforgiving Hoops, Coach Daniel, Half Court Hoops, hoopvision68, Adam Spinella, and Stephen Noh for providing FREE resources for people with a thirst for basketball knowledge.