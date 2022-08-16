Spurs 50 for 50, Number 42- Willie Anderson

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and their consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made the franchise one of the most successful of all time. As we look back on the Silver & Black, we recognize the top 50 players in Spurs history. Each day, we will move up the countdown.

42- Willie Anderson

Just before being drafted in the summer of 1988, Willie Anderson won a bronze medal in the 1988 Summer Olympics, alongside future Spurs teammate, David Robinson.

He was drafted 10th overall by the San Antonio Spurs and had a strong first season, averaging 18.6 points per game, a career best. As a result, Anderson was selected to the 1989 NBA All-Rookie Team.

He averaged double-digits in five of seven season with the Silver & Black, but was unfortunately taken by the Toronto Raptors in the 1995 expansion draft.

Anderson was a solid small forward and gave support in those years where the Spurs were building around David Robinson. It would have been interesting to see what the Spurs could have made with Anderson had the Raptors not taken him away during the expansion.

Next up: An ABA Champion big man moves into the NBA alongside the Spurs.

