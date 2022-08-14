Spurs 50 for 50, Number 44: Brent Barry

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made them one of the most successful organizations of all time. As we look back on the Silver and Black, we recognize the top 50 players in franchise history. Each day, we will move up the countdown.

44 - Brent Barry

Brent Barry was practically born to play basketball. His grandfather suited up for the Indianapolis Olympians at guard during the inaugural season of the NBA. His father was a 12-time All-Star and Hall of Famer. And perhaps it should come as little surprise that all four of his brothers had a career in professional hoops in the states and overseas.

The six-six swingman starred at Oregon State before the Denver Nuggets selected him 15th in the 1995 Draft and immediately traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers. Barry set the rookie record for made three-pointers and won the Dunk Contest during his first season but bounced from the Miami Heat to the Chicago Bulls as he failed to stick.

A fruitful five-year stint with the Seattle Sonics saw Barry become one of the finest sharpshooters and secondary ball-handlers in the NBA, earning a four-year $19.2M contract from the San Antonio Spurs in 2004. He made the most of his time in the Alamo City, cementing himself as a fan favorite with crucial production for the 2005 and 2007 title teams.

The middle child of the Barry siblings has been a success story on and off the court. After hanging up his sneakers, Barry carved another career as a color commentator for NBA TV and TNT. But the appropriately nicknamed “Bones” found himself back in Silver and Black when he signed on as their Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2018.

Next up: A speedy guard who emerged as an unlikely hero for a championship contender.

