Pounding the Rock Basketball Terminology Quiz: Part II

San Antonio Spurs fans flexed their basketball expertise in our debut quiz about areas of the court. While multiple-choice questions always give you an opportunity for a lucky guess, fill-in-the-blank responses leave almost no room for error.

For the second installment of this series, Pounders must observe 14 clips from last season and identify the type of pass they just watched. You are more than welcome to go into part two blind, but the crash course should come in handy.

Before getting started, here is the answer key from part one:

1. The Dunker’s Spot

2. The Slot

3. Above the Break

4. The Nail

5. The Elbow

6. Strongside

7. Restricted Area

8. Weakside

9. Top of the Key

10. The Paint

11. The Block

Bonus: Baseline Out of Bounds, Sideline Out of Bounds, After Timeout

Let us know how you think you did on part two, and make sure to check in Monday when we reveal all the correct answers in part three.

Special thanks to The Basketball Dictionary, The Basketball Action Dictionary, Unforgiving Hoops, Coach Daniel, Half Court Hoops, hoopvision68, Adam Spinella, and Stephen Noh for providing FREE resources for people with a thirst for basketball knowledge.