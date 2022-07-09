The first time Tim Duncan met Michael Jordan

November 3, 1997- Michael Jordan, the biggest player in the NBA at the time, was facing the future of the NBA when Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs played the Chicago Bulls in the early phase of the 1997-98 season.

Unbeknownst to all, this was a meeting of the next two NBA champions. The Bulls had won back-to-back championships and were on their way to a three-peat. The season was well documented in The Last Dance.

The Spurs, of course, would have a stellar shortened season in 1998-99 and win their first NBA title.

A slow start for the Bulls did not prove detrimental as the MJ and the Bulls came back.

Two defensive-minded teams (less than 60 points apiece at the end of the 3rd period) with multiple blocks and steals. You can see how aggressive the B=NBA was at the time. Seep in mind this after the Bad Boys era but before many of the fouls protecting shooters were activated.

The last ten seconds of this game says it all as the Bulls got three shots off and forced the OT.

Overall, a great highlight reel and amazing footage of two greats.

The Spurs would fall, but Michael proved why he was NBA royalty. Not too much time left before he expired and Duncan took over as the league’s best player. It is a great meeting of the best.

