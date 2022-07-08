It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Spurs are in Las Vegas (hard to imagine a hotter place than San Antonio, but there you have it). They are without the ninth draft pick Jeremy Sochan as well as last year's rookie Joe Wieskamp.

Spurs will be introducing Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham into the mix alongside last year’s acquisition Josh Primo.

Cavaliers drafted four players this year: Ochai Agbaji, Khalifa Diop, Isaiah Mobley, and Luke Travers. Lots of hope and talent to watch for Cleveland fans.

Keep eyes peeled for a Becky Hammon sighting as she has been calling Las Vegas home since the WNBA season kicked off.

Game Prediction:

Who cares, we just need Spurs basketball back in our lives!

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

July 8, 2022 | 4:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: NBATV

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.