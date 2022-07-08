Former Spurs assistant Will Hardy new Jazz head coach

The coaching tree of Gregg Popovich is long and distinguished. Last year’s Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics sport former assistant Ime Udoka. His assistant, Will Hardy, just packed up and left Bean Town for Salt Lake City.

With the Jazz trading Rudy Gobert for a huge package (Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022 Draft), Jarred Vanderbilt, 2023 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick, 2026 pick swap, 2027 first-round pick, and the 2029 first-round pick), a rebuild is in motion. With that, Quiz Snyder has steeped down after eight season as the Jazz’s head coach. Will Hardy steps in and becomes the league’s youngest coach.

“I trust Danny (Ainge) and Justin (Zanik),” Hardy said. “Their track record and their history speaks for itself. But they’ve been really open and communicative with me and collaborative throughout the process.

