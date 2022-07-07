Spurs rule out Jeremy Sochan and Joe Wieskamp for Las Vegas Summer League

In what is likely to be a fairly significant letdown to fans who were looking forward to seeing the Spurs’ new rookies in Summer League, one will not be available: 9th overall pick Jeremy Sochan, who tested positive for COVID just days after arriving in San Antonio. While he is back with the team, the Spurs decided it wasn’t worth the injury risk for him to play after missing all the practices for reconditioning.

Joe Wieskamp has also been ruled out after suffering a sprained ankle in practice on Tuesday and had been wearing a boot. He was drafted 41st overall by the Spurs in 2021 and signed a two-way contract last season, which was later converted to a regular NBA contract March. He has since signed a qualifying offer and is currently a restricted free agent for the Spurs. Hopefully missing out on Summer League won’t hurt his chances at finding a permanent spot in the league next season, be it with the Spurs or elsewhere.

Despite the letdown absences, there will still be plenty of reasons to watch the Summer Spurs. With the starting guard position suddenly in flux thanks to the trade of Dejounte Murray, now will be a good time to see how much 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo has grown — according to Gregg Popovich, his maturity level is “uncanny” — as well as see what their other two first round picks in Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are all about.

The Spurs kick off Summer League tomorrow in Las Vegas at 4PM CT against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which can be viewed on NBA TV.