Michelle Beadle interviews Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, and Maliki Branham

San Antonio Spurs anchor and admitted “Stan” fan Michelle Beadle sat down with the trio of 2022 draftees Jeremy Sochan, Maliki Branham, and Blake Wesley about their familiarity with one another, working with head coach Gregg Popovich, and San Antonio culture.

In a sit-down with @MichelleDBeadle, our 2022 NBA Draft Class dish on their draft experience, San Antonio's culture and what it means to join the Silver & Black!#PorVida pic.twitter.com/1rns9ichPU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 29, 2022

The full eight-minute plus interview was released on the official Spurs Twitter page.

Get to know these young players, the future of the Spurs.

