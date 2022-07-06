San Antonio Spurs Documentary, Episode 2: Gregg Popovich’s Story

Welcome back Spurs Fans,

My name is Kyle Ledbetter, and I host/produce the Take It Easy Podcast with BLEAV. I also have the distinct honor of being able to write and produce this 5 Part Documentary Podcast Series on the San Antonio Spurs in Partnership with Pounding the Rock.

Last week on Episode 1, we discussed the Spurs Dynasty from the 1987 and 1997 Draft Lotteries, through the first 4 Championships, and the Draft Day trade for Kawhi Leonard. You can listen to that episode Here before listening to Episode 2!!!

This week on Episode 2, we take a deep dive into the life and career of Gregg Popovich. We set the stage for Popovich’s story by discussing what Manu Ginobili calls a night he’ll “never forget” even if he wanted to: Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

We discuss Popovich’s early life, his time at the Air Force Academy, and his journey to San Antonio. We also discuss Gregg and Erin Popovich’s notoriously private life, and hear stories from former players, coaches, and colleagues that help paint the picture of what kind of leader Pop is. We retell Pop stories and inspirations from Ginobili, Tony Parker, DeMar DeRozan, Steve Kerr, Monty Williams, Brett Brown, and MORE!!! Finally, we hear from the Spurs legend Tim Duncan on the impact that Pop made as his only coach for 19 years in the NBA.

Episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, July 13th, and episodes will be released every Wednesday through July. Looking ahead: here is a quick summary of the remaining episodes:

Episode 3 will be all about the life of Kawhi Leonard.

will be all about the life of Kawhi Leonard. Episode 4 will surround the 2018 Spurs season, in which the relationship between Leonard and the Spurs fell apart during the season when he was recovering from his quad injury.

will surround the 2018 Spurs season, in which the relationship between Leonard and the Spurs fell apart during the season when he was recovering from his quad injury. Episode 5 will discuss the Kawhi Leonard Trade, the DeMar DeRozan era, as well as the aftermath of the trade on the 4-year anniversary of Leonard’s trade.

