Brett Brown is looking forward to helping the Spurs rebuild

Even before the Spurs made a franchise-altering decision to trade Dejounte Murray and enter full-fledged rebuilding mode, they had a big hole to fill on the bench left behind by Becky Hammon when she left to coach in the WNBA. There was a lot of speculation about who might fill it, ranging from another young up-and-coming coach, former player, or recent Pop disciples who had just entered the open market, such as Quin Snyder or James Borrego.

While it did end up being someone from Pop’s coaching tree, it probably wasn’t who many were thinking of: Brett Brown. Brown began his NBA career with the Spurs in 2022 and was an assistant under Pop from 2007 through 2013 before being hired by the Philadelphia 76ers to see them through “The Process”, a.k.a. former GM Sam Presti’s rebuilding strategy of extreme tanking for several years to get multiple top draft prospects before building back up. This gave Brown some serious experience in dealing with a rebuild, and now he’s ready to bring that knowledge back to the Spurs.

In a recent interview with “The Rights to Ricky Sanchez” podcast, Brown explained how he’s excited to get back to coaching, and even though he had been talking to Pop about returning even before they decided to take the full rebuild route, he still knew his experience in player development was going to be needed.

“I think it ended up being a byproduct of where the team evolved to. Pop and I have been talking for a while. This wasn’t something that came out of the left field. We had been talking for a while so that kind of thing was already in place. “I do think I can help steer some of the things along. I love [player] development.”

You can listen to the entire podcast by clicking here.

What do you think, Spurs fans? Are you happy to have Brown back on the Spurs bench, and will his experience with The Proces help the Spurs going forward? Feel free to discuss that or any other unrelated topic in the comments below.

