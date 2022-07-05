Report: Spurs claim Isaiah Roby off waivers

The San Antonio Spurs have claimed Isaiah Roby off waivers, per ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Oklahoma City Thunder released the 24-year-old forward on July 3, and San Antonio will now take on his $1.9M contract this season.

Roby averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on .514/.444/.672 shooting splits while suiting up in 45 games and making 28 starts with the Thunder last season.

The Detroit Pistons selected Roby with the 45th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft before trading him to the Mavericks. Dallas quickly rerouted him to the Thunder before the end of his rookie year.

The six-eight forward can man the three or four and play some small-ball five. Roby is also a multipositional defender who can stretch the floor and make intelligent reads as a short-roll passer.

San Antonio is seemingly heading towards a legitimate rebuild, and Roby is the type of player who makes sense for a young team in need of depth and stability in the frontcourt. He could also become a valuable asset at the trade deadline.

Spurs fans should expect Isaiah Roby to come off the bench for the Silver and Black as he works his way into the regular rotation. He will most likely compete with Keita Bates-Diop for second-unit minutes.

Barring any trades or waivers from PATFO, the Spurs only have one two-way contract remaining before their roster is at maximum capacity. Don’t be shocked if San Antonio continues making smaller moves over the next couple of weeks.