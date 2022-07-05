New Spurs sport some familiar numbers

Every season players come in and out of the Spurs roster. It is always interesting to see what number a player gets. Is it significant? Was it his college jersey? Or is a random number sometimes assigned?

Jeremy Sochan is sporting #10, most recently worn by DeMar DeRozan. One notable player to wear it are Speedy Claxton. Ron Brewer wore #10 during both of his stints with the Spurs. Maurice Cheeks also sported diez in 1990.

Sochan wore #1 at Baylor. If his hair-color changes are any indication, he is not tied to superstitions. #10 may be perfect since Dennis Rodman (also known for his oft-changing hair color) wore it during his lone season in the Alamo City.

Maliki Branham is sporting #22, which was worn recently by Rudy Gay. Spurs champion Tiago Splitter wore it for four seasons. Branham wore #22 at Ohio State and in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s.

Blake Wesley is donning #14, most recently worn by Drew Eubanks. Of course, Danny Green switched fro #4 to #14 after the Spurs won their 2014 Championship. Gary Neal, Been Udrih, and Hedo Turkoglu also wore fourteen. Wesley wore #0 at Notre Dame.

It’ll be interesting to see how quickly these numbers show up at the fan shop and just how many people are sporting these once the season starts.

