Josh Primo impressed with the Spurs acquisitions

In an article at sports Illustrated’s on-line platform, journalist Grant Afseth reported that two of the Spurs recent draft picks have caught the eye of Josh Primo:

“They’re really good. Blake (Wesley) is great offensively and defensively. And Malaki (Branham) is really savvy. He knows how to get to his spots. He’s got some physical attributes that make him pretty special.”

The Spurs highest draftee, Jeremy Sochan, has tested positive for COVID-19 and had not been cleared to play at the time of this writing.

Joe Wisekamp also chimed in regarding his newest teammates:

“I have been shooting a lot with Malaki, and he shoots the crap out of it. The thing I like about (Wesley) is he sees the floor really well. There have been a couple of times where he is getting downhill, playing through traffic, and he’s able to kick out to shooters. I really like that about him.”

Vegas Summer League kicks off late this week with the Spurs playing at least four games with a chance to qualify for a tournament.

Previously, the Spurs were the 2015 Summer League champs under Becky Hammon.

