Get your autographed San Antonio FC jersey

Did you attend last night’s San Antonio FC game? It was a featured event through the Spurs Organization. They even took the jerseys that was worn in the game, had them autographed, and are now available for auction.

Six pack abs not included ⚠️



Tomorrow’s player worn tops are being signed and auctioned off to benefit @SpursGive and support youth soccer in San Antonio! Place your bids!



https://t.co/bdqKEAaVVS pic.twitter.com/4RmJIA7xY7 — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) July 29, 2022

Player worn tops are being signed and auctioned off to benefit @SpursGive and support youth soccer in San Antonio! Place your bids!

Visit the San Antonio FC SPURS NIGHT sight to bid on these jerseys. From the photo included in the tweet, there appears to a varmint on the inside of the shirt.

And as mentioned, six pack abs are not included

Good luck!

