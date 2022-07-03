Take the San Antonio Spurs 2021-2022 Roster Quiz

For years now, the San Antonio Spurs have been known for their quiet free agency acquisitions and even quieter trade deadline dealings. But if the second half of the last season and this summer are any indication, the once subdued Silver & Black may have changed their ways.

Before we untangle and access the current changes (Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale to the Atlanta Hawks, Lonnie Walker IV to the Los Angeles Lakers, Dalino Gallinari waived), let’s revisit some of the changes from last season.

To make it fun, we put it into quiz formation. With the expertise of Noah Magaro-George, all trades were verified. There are 5 questions, 20 points each, 100 points is the top score. (No looking it up, and do not scroll down until you answer all the questions).

Question 1- Not even a year ago, the Spurs performed a sign-and-trade sending DeMar DeRozan to the Chicago Bulls. What did the Spurs get in return and what happened to to those acquisitions?

Question2- What did the Spurs acquire in the Derrick White trade?

Question 3- Bryn Forbes started the season with the Spurs (through free agency). Trace the trade through the end of the season. Who technically had Bryn Forbes roster spot by the season’s end?

Question 4- Malaki Branham was drafted in the 20th spot. Name the two Spurs players traded to acquire that pick. What team did they trade with and what other player came along with that draft pick?

Question 5- Which member of the Austin Spurs did the Spurs sign to a 10-day contract due to the hardship exemption on New Year’s Day? What two other players were signed to 10-day contracts that same same week due to the hardship exemption?

Okay, there you have it. Five questions. There are multiple facets to each question, so partial credit is possible. Look below for the answers and point values.

A1- The Spurs received Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick, and two second-round draft picks. One of those second round draft picks was Kennedy Chandler, the 38th pick of the 2022 draft, who was traded on Draft night to the Memphis Grizzlies.

A2- Josh Richardson (7 points), Romeo Langford (7 points) , and the 25th draft pick Blake Wesley (2 points if you said “draft pick,” 4 points if you named Wesley), and a 2028 first-round pick swap with the Celtics (2 points).

A3- Forbes was traded for Juancho Hernangómez in a three-team trade (Spurs, Nuggets, and Celtics). The Spurs later traded Hernangómez to the Utah Jazz in another three-team trade (Spurs/Jazz/Trail Blazers) and picked up Tomáš Satoranský (who had only been with the team for one day after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans). Satoranský had his contract bought out and joined the Washington Wizards. His spot being cleared led the Spurs convert two-way contracts of Devontae Cacok and Joe Wieskamp to full contracts, eventually signing to Austin Spurs to the two-vacated two-way contracts. 5 points if you said Hernangómez, 5 more if you named Satoranský, 10 more if you remembered the conversion of the two-way contracts and named either Cacok or Wieskamp.

A4- Thaddeus Young (5 points) and Drew Eubanks (5 points). Toronto Raptors (5 points) and Goran Dragić (5 points).

A5- Jaylen Morris (10 points). Anthony Lamb (5 points) and Tyler Johnson (5 points).

How did you do? Did you know all of these players? Were you amazed how many people passed through with the Spurs this season?

