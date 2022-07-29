Happy belated birthday to D. J. Stewart

In addition to Manu Ginobili, another player associated with the San Antonio Spurs also celebrated a birthday yesterday. AS little younger and little more recently on the court, D. J. Stewart most recently suited up earlier this month in Summer League as a member of the Spurs.

Already known to the team, Stewart signed a two-way contract last season in March when the Spurs moved Joe Wisekamp and Davontae Cacok to standard contracts.

Stewart did not play in the remaining games but was impressive enough to earn himself another two-way contract in the upcoming season.

Enjoy some highlights from Stewart’s days with the G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce:

Happy birthday, D. J.

