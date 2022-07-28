Happy birthday to Manu Ginobili

I miss Manu. I mean, I really miss him. But there is comfort in turning on a game and seeing him in the seats observing, ready to share his wisdom.

It’s good that he is still there with the team building this next generation of players. Hopefully defining the next era of Spurs basketball.

What is your favorite Manu moment? (Hint: there are no wrong answers.)

The four-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA All-Star, 2008 NBA Sixth Man, 2001 EuroLeague Champion, two-time Italian Cup winner, three-time Italian League All-Star, Olympic Gold (2004) and Bronze (2008) basketball player retired in 2018 having played his entire NBA career in San Antonio.

On March 29, 2019, the Spurs retired No. 20.

So throw on your best numero viente and share the love.

Happy birthday, Manu. We hope to see you again soon from the sidelines.

