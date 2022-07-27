 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spurs release 2022 Preseason Schedule

The Spurs will immediately get a look at the top three picks from the 2022 Draft.

By Marilyn Dubinski
Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

As we approach August and the true doldrums of the NBA offseason, the Spurs are keeping the news cycle active this week, first releasing their new Statement Edition jerseys and now announcing their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, beginning on October 2 in Houston.

While the rebuilding Spurs won’t be facing any contenders in the preseason, they’ll get an immediate look at the “big three” of the 2022 NBA Draft, visiting 3rd overall pick Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets first, followed by 1st overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic coming to town, and closing with the 2nd overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in San Antonio on October 13. Sandwiched in between will be a visit from a newly-extended, maybe healthy Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by a visit to the rebuilding Utah Jazz.

It has yet to be announced if any of the games will be televised or even streamed — something the Spurs aren’t known for doing — but they all can be heard on 1200 AM WOAI with Bill Schoening or in Spanish on KMYO-95.1 FM with Paul Castro. Tickets will be available on the Spurs site, App, or at the box office three hours prior to the event time.

