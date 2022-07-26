What excites Spurs fans most about the upcoming season

There are so many moving parts going into the Spurs new season. Their sole remaining All-Star has been shipped to Atlanta for draft picks and an already-waived player.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Spurs have been making uncharacteristic trades, and now, for the first time in a generation, the Spurs future does not look clear. There is no Admiral, no Big Fun, to Big Three, to anchor and comfort and lead the Spurs into their umpteenth postseason, their next Finals appearance, or a 50+ win season.

The word is “opportunity” by and large. That is what the Spurs have. And many fans, I presume, have hope. Hope is what drives a fan base. It is the predecessor of faith. And for two plus decades, fans of San Antonio basketball have had faith.

In Pop We Trust. There was an overwhelming belief that what Pop built with David Robinson (the foundation), Tim Duncan (the brick and mortar), Manu, Tony, and a revolving cast of strong support players (beams), the Spurs had built a culture that appeared unwavering in any weather.

Of course, the passing of the torch from Tim, Manu, and Tony to Kawhi, LaMarcus, and Danny Green proved to be a failure at transitioning the team generationally. It wasn’t PATFOs fault, something in the transition never formed correctly and even if it had, looking at where those three players are now it is obvious the Spurs would have taken a bigger hit than first appeared.

Trading Kawhi and Green for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and the draft pick that became Keldon Johnson prolonged the inevitable and on some level it only seems appropriate that now the current San Antonio roster is building primarily around Johnson.

Moving into a new era with Dejounte Murray and Derrick White looked good on paper, but injuries, timing, and DeMar DeRozan’s presence stunted the growth of most of the rest of the team, slowing the process.

So here we are.

There is a lot to look at. There is a lot to examine. And there is a lot to be excited about. Three first round draft picks already whet the appetite for the season’s tip off. Measuring the growth of Josh Primo, Devin Vassal, and Keldon Johnson also kicks the heartbeat up a notch. So many unknowns, but not a lot to scrutinize right out of the gate.

As a Spurs fan, what are you most excited to see this upcoming season? What player are you watching closely?

We all know this season may not be successful in the wins column, but it could be huge in witnessing the next era of Spurs basketball.

What’s going to keep you watching the Silver & Black this season?

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.