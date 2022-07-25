Spurs Night at Toyota Field

There may not be basketball for a few more weeks, but you can still enjoy the Alamo City from a Spurs perspective.

Join the San Antonio Spurts this Saturday evening as the FC host the Galaxy here in San Antonio. The game starts at 8:00 PM at Toyota Field.

If you have not attended a game this season, you don’t want to miss out.

The Spurs Organization is offering the first 75 people who redeem their tickets the opportunity to participate in the post-game Crossbar Challenge on Toyota Field!

Get you tickets HERE.

