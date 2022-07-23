Report: Spurs sign Jordan Hall to a two-way contract

The San Antonio Spurs have signed point guard Jordan Hall to a two-way contract, per Shams Charania.

Undrafted Saint Joseph's G/F Jordan Hall has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2022

Hall averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across five games for the Silver and Black during Summer League. While those numbers are uninspiring, he exhibited unique passing aptitude for his height.

The six-eight playmaker was a standout for St. Joseph’s. He became the 12th college basketball player in the last decade with at least 10.0 points, 5.0 boards, and 5.0 assists per game in back-to-back seasons.

San Antonio worked out Jordan Hall during the 2021 and 2022 pre-draft cycles, so there was always interest in his skill set. The 20-year-old now has a chance to hone his game between the G League and NBA.

This move makes Hall the final two-way contract for San Antonio next to fellow rookie Dominick Barlow. And it also brings them to maximum roster capacity once the Gorgui Dieng deal becomes official.

PATFO tendered Joe Wieskamp a qualifying offer on June 30, making him a restricted free agent. The team will have to waive someone if they want to make room to bring back their second-year swingman.