Join the Spurs Skills Training Camp next month

No summer is complete without a Spurs basketball camp. There is one the first week of August geared toward skills training.

Don’t miss out on the remaining opportunities to participate in a Spurs Summer Camp.

Aug 1-5 | Skills Training | Boys & Girls | 9-17 | San Antonio

Spurs Summer Campers will receive the following as part of their camp registration:

Spurs Sports Academy reversible jersey

Opportunity to take a professional photo with the Spurs championship trophy *

Special Guest Appearances from a Spurs player, coach, former player, and/or The Coyote

Daily leadership and character development

Certificate of Completion and end of camp awards ceremony

Spurs Basketball Camp Assessment on campers’ fundamental basketball skills (shooting, layups, passing, etc.) and Spurs Values (work ethic, teamwork, attitude, leadership).

Skill Focus: Advanced training and development for both offensive and defensive skills

Shooting mechanics and footwork, ball handling, defense, rebounding, mental approach, and more

Skills Competition & Competitive Games, 3v3 Games & 5v5 Camp Tournament

All coaches are background checked and must be current or former athletes at the college level or higher and/or current coaches at the middle/high school level or higher. Our camp coaches love to teach the game with energy and enthusiasm while helping them build character to succeed both on and off the court.

Click HERE for registration.

