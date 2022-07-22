Austin Spurs fans can cool off with rooftop party this Sunday

If you are in the Austin area this Sunday, the Spurs Organization has an event you don’t want to miss.

Cool off with us from another straight week of triple digit temps at a retro rooftop pool party this Sunday(ze) The @spurs will have a SPECIAL merch drop going live in-person that you do NOT want to miss! Open to the public, 21+

The 21 and over event takes place from 2:00- 5:00 p.m. this Sunday at the South Congress Hotel rooftop. “Retro pool attire highly encouraged” indicates the throwback Spurs vibe is still in effect.

