Happy birthday to Alvin Roberston

February 18, 1986- at this point in NBA history, only one player, Nate Thurman, had recorded a quadruple-double (obtaining over 10 in four statistical categories). But on this night, a second player hit that mark. The only guard of four players to ever do it, and the only one to have steals be one of the categories.

In San Antonio, Alvin Robertson went for 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 steals against the Phoenix Suns. His quadruple-double came on 8-17 shooting from the field and 4-6 from the free-throw line.

Roberston is one of those transcendent players who kept the Spurs relevant during their dark season where they either got booted from the playoffs in the first round or didn’t make the postseason at all.

#21 (B.T. — Before Timmy) was a solid shooting guard for the Spurs who represented the Silver & Black in three All-Star Games and won the 1986 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. He was also 1986’s Most Improved Player and All-NBA Second Team that year. Additionally, he was the steals leader in 1986 as well as in 1987 and 1991. From 1986-1991, Robertson achieved either All-Defensive First or Second team honors.

Son of an NFL player and father of a professional basketball player, athleticism runs in Robertson’s blood.

Since retiring from basketball, Robertson has maintained a low profile. Legal troubles and domestic quarrels dominated his post-professional career and has kept him from many of the accolades and appearances bestowed upon by other former Spurs.

That aside, today is Alvin’s 60th birthday. Those of us Spurs fans old enough to have attended games during the HemisFair Arena days remember what an exciting player he was. If you weren’t there, you can see some samples below.

Happy birthday, Mr. Robertson.

