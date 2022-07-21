Spurs’ Brian Wright GM at Summer League

During the Spurs game against the Houston Rockets, Spurs general manager Brian Wright sat with J. J. Reddick and Mark Jones about the growth and expectations of the newest draft acquisitions, the future of the Spurs, and the decision to trade Dejounte Murray.

Brian Wright on Blake Wesley

I think it’s a lot of the same that we saw when we evaluated him throughout the college season — he’s got amazing speed, the ability to get down hill, really good in transition and just fearless on both end of the court. He’s competitive, he get’s into you, you feel him, he really can change the of the complexion of the game with speed and the way he pushes the pace. I think all of these guys will have the opportunity to chart their own course and what their development looks like. Over the years, we’ve used our G-League team pretty effectively, reps and opportunity for minutes, push them in different roles they may not be able to be in with the San Antonio Spurs, so I think they have an opportunity to prove a lot and learn a lot, the ability to play on and off the ball he’ll have the opportunity in both places. For all these guys, learning and development and progress and we see growth from the start of his freshman season until and even from the draft process, we saw growth. So we just look forward to playing a part in that process and watching him grow.

On the youth movement, Spurs big picture as they face a new season:

We started four 19-year-olds on the Summer League roster, they all have tremendous upside, we think. We have a roster that is very versatile. That’s what we are looking to build with size and versatility and knowing how to play and high basketball IQ. We think we’ve got a lot of that. We’ve got a lot of different ways to build with cap flexibility and obviously draft picks we’ve acquired over the year, there’s a lot of excitement around watching this group come together in the coming years.

On Dejounte:

Obviously watching his growth as a player over the years and being a part of that motivation, it’s always tough to turn the page and move on to the next thing, but we felt like it was the right time, the right opportunity for us and obviously for him to continue to grow as a player he had a great season last year and you know he’s going to continue to have tremendous years ahead of him, we can see that, and want to see him grow, we felt like it was the right time, right direction going forward.

