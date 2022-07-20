Nate McMillan on the Dejounte Murray trade

I don’t know about you, but I am still watching and rewatching the Summer League games now that watching the Spurs is back on hold until autumn.

Meanwhile, while waiting for cooler weather, there are some nice interviews throughout the Summer League. Almost each game, the anchors bring a guest to talk. We’ve seen transcription from both Spurs legend Tony Parker and the team’s biggest trade Dejounte Murray.

During the Spurs/Hawks game, Atlanta’s head coach Nate McMillan sat with ex-Spurs guard Cory Alexander and Mark Jones to discuss the acquisition of Dejounte Murray and what he means to Trae Young and the Hawk’s immediate future.

We’re really excited about that combination of Trae and Dejounte in the backcourt. You have two guards —really two point guards — that can handle that ball. Each guy does something different. Trae’s ability to stretch the floor, Dejounte’s ability to attack the basket. We like that combination it will allow Trae to play off the ball a little more, with that line up and we’re looking forward to it. We’re not going to totally take the ball out of (Trae’s) hands...it will allow us to play him off the ball, run him through the defense and allow him to play some pin down action, some catch and shoot action. For his career he’s been playing out front with the basketball and all eyes have been on him. With Dejounte coming in, it allows us to run him through the defense. That’s the thing that we really like about making the move to bring him in. He’s a two-way player. His length his ability to guard multiple positions — the one, two, and three — long arms, plays in the passing lane, does a great job of keeping the ball in front of him. We like all that.

There’s no hesitation for the head coach. He’s ready to pair these two and build a contender for the upcoming season.

