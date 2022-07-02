Happy birthday to (former) Spurs guard Derrick White

Ever since the video posted of Gregg Popovich calling to welcome him to the Spurs organization, I had nothing but good vibes about Derrick White. He was the first Spurs jersey I have ever owned.

Derrick White, @Dwhite921, got emotional when he got a call from Gregg Popovich. Tears started flowing. pic.twitter.com/qqQ44CjjGb — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 23, 2017

Derrick was drafted 29th overall in 2017 and spent much of his rookie season leading the Austin Spurs to a G-League Championship.

His sophomore season saw a foot injury that, along with Dejounte Murray’s season-ending ACL injury, postponed the youth movement that many argued was the most promising backcourt in the NBA.

He began to emerge as the future of the Spurs before the pandemic rocked the basketball world.

When he was traded last February to the Boston Celtics, I admit, I did not see it coming. I was bummed, but in the end, happy he went to a team that contended and made it to the NBA Finals.

He also was teamed up with former Spurs assistants Ime Udoka and Will Hardy.

I miss Derrick White.

On and off the court he has fully embraced the Spurs culture. He was one of the most accessible players, always having fun at the events. He didn’t take himself too seriously and wasn’t afraid to enjoy the moment.Not a unique trait for a member of the Silver & Black, but still a wonderful tradition to see carried on after the Big 3 era and all that players like Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge did in San Antonio.

Happy birthday, Derrick. Can’t wait to see you pass through next season.

