Analyzing the Spurs after a rollercoaster Las Vegas Summer League

The San Antonio Spurs have returned from Summer League, and though a 1-4 showing in Las Vegas was disappointing, there were tons of promising signs from youngsters across the roster. Malaki Branham flashed his spot-up shooting potential, Blake Wesley displayed his blistering first step, and Dominick Barlow showed off his unique physical tools.

Head coach Mitch Johnson was in a precarious position after injuries and COVID-19 thrust Jeremy Sochan, Joe Wieskamp, and Josh Primo onto the sidelines. Despite entering every contest shorthanded, the good guys had several players take advantage of their newfound opportunities, including Darius Days, Josh Carlton, and D.J. Stewart Jr.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me for this episode of Alamo City Limits to discuss how the Silver and Black performed in Sin City, every offseason move from PATFO, and which prospect deserves the final two-way contract.