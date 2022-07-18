Take a ride with the Spurs down the Las Vegas Strip

No trip to Las Vegas could be complete without a double-decker tour. The San Antonio Spurs did just that. See what they saw on the their excursion.

During an off day this week, our rooks got the full experience of the Las Vegas Strip with a bus tour and we tagged along! #SummerSpurs | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/OzFZlRzC6m — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 16, 2022

The tweet states that the Spurs got the “full experience of the Las Vegas Strip.” Hopefully they were able to take in show while they were there. The trio of draftees expressed an interest in seeing Michael Jackson, were it possible to see any performer at any time in Vegas. That is an immense amount of respect for talent from a former generation considering these young men were six-years-old when the world lost the King of Pop. That said, Michael does transcend the generations.

Sochan stated he had not been to Vegas while Wesley shared that he had attended during previous basketball tournaments.

