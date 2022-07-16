It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Silver and Black wrap their 2022 Las Vegas Summer League trip with a contest against the Memphis Grizzlies today. While they are eliminated from contesting for a Summer League Championship with a 0-4 record so far, and won’t be bring home any rings this summer, it’s been a successful trip to Vegas so far.

Blake Wesley has outperformed expectations, and Malaki Branham has been solid. Josh Primo didn’t do much before he was ruled out by Covid protocols, but he looks bigger and stronger than last year, and will probably be one of the most important players on the team this season. Jeremy Sochan never got a chance to play, but he’s looking great cheering on the team from the bench. Dominick Barlow looks like he might be the find of Summer League for the Spurs, and they recognized that by quickly signing him to a 2-way contract. Some of the other players (Darius Day [Miami Heat], Ky Bowman and more) looked good against summer league competition, but it’s doubtful that there’s room on the roster for any of them this year, but hopefully they showed enough to get more opportunities to play professional basketball.

Today is the last chance for the Spurs to pick up a win in Las Vegas, and while wins and losses in Summer League have no real significance, it would be nice for the players to notch a victory for their confidence. Depending on who plays for both teams, that may or may not be an easy assignment. Typically, coaches use the final game in Summer League to give the end of the bench players time on court to prove themselves and hopefully secure an offer. If you’re a fan of perfectly played basketball, you might want to miss this one, but if you like to see guys play hard, this should be an entertaining and messy contest.

Game Prediction:

The Silver and Black will finally notch a win and bust out ring pops on the bench after the final buzzer sounds.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

July 16, 2022 | 5:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: ESPN

