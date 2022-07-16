Spurs final Summer League game today

It’s certainly been a bumpy road — no Jeremy Sochan, Josh Primo missed the last couple of games, some double-digit leads dropped only to lose by a single point.

Such is the path of Vegas Summer League.

There have been moments to observe the latest draftees Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, who have both had some solid moments during the past week.

Fans have also seen glimpses of what some unsigned and G-League players have been able to accomplish on a more visible stage.

The Spurs play their final game against the Memphis Grizzlies today at 5:00 CST on ESPN before heading back to Texas to regroup and prepare for the 2022-2023 season.

Memphis made some off season trades, primarily sending Mike Conley to Utah for Grayson Allen, Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, the draft rights to Darius Bazley and a 2022 first-round draft pick.

That draft pick became Jake LaRavia, the 19th pick of the draft after being traded by Minnesota for Walker Kessler, the 22nd overall pick and TyTy Washington, who was then traded separately to the Houston Rockets.

Memphis also traded for David Roddy, the 23rd pick of the draft, along with Danny Green giving Philadelphia De’Anthony Melton.

And finally Kennedy Chandler, the Spurs 38th pick, was traded on draft night to Memphis for a 2024 second round pick. Coincidentally, Chandler was already in his native Tennessee sporting a Grizzlies hat, so he must have known something before the announcement was made.

Lots of new players on the Grizzlies, but some familiar faces — Zaire EWilliams, last years 10th draft pick is on the Memphis roster along with Xavier Tillman, Sr., the 35th pick in the 2020 draft, Santi Aldama, last year’s 35th pick, Dakota Mathias, who had two ten-day stints with the Grizzlies last season, and Tremont Waters, the 2020 G-League Rookie of the Year.

Enjoy. It will be a few months until we can watch our beloved Spurs again.

