Report: Spurs sign Keldon Johnson to a four-year $80M contract extension

Keldon Johnson has agreed to a four-year $80M contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension, Klutch Sports’ CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2022

The fourth-year forward experienced a breakout with the Silver and Black a season ago, averaging a career-high 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds as the second option on the team.

After struggling with shooting consistency during his first two years in the 2-1-0, Johnson saw a dramatic turnaround, draining 39.8% of his 5.3 three-point attempts per game.

PATFO moved on from All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray via trade a few weeks ago, and Johnson will probably be first in line to assume the mantle of the defacto go-to option.

San Antonio selected Keldon Johnson with the 29th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. He quickly exceeded expectations, and this deal could be a bargain if he continues to develop rapidly.

The 22-year-old slasher should have the green light this season, which is an excellent mode for the franchise to assess whether or not Johnson is a viable foundational cornerstone.