Spurs’ Blake Wesley shines in loss to Hawks 86-87

The Silver and Black fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 86-87 in another heartbreaking loss during the summer league. The Spurs are now 0-4 during the NBA summer league games, and yesterday was heartbreaking to watch, notably since the Spurs blew a 10-point lead within the last 4 minutes of the game. Although the loss kept us on the edge of our seats during the game, there were notable highlights of some players, particularly Blake Wesley, who scored 20 points and dominated the Spurs highlight reel. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights:

Wesley started the game off with a nice take to the bucket scoring the first points of the evening. He averaged 14.4 points last season for the Notre Dame fighting Irish.

.@blakewesley0 getting us started with the tough finish pic.twitter.com/46aWTJRDIV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 14, 2022

Robert Woodard II, a Spur who recently signed a two-way deal with the team in March and is a free agent looking to solidify his spot in the NBA, did a nice sky hook up against Hawks’ Chaundee Brown Jr.

yo @Raw2512 that sky hook was niiiiiice pic.twitter.com/ezecNdC1vo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 14, 2022

Wesley came back with another 3-point shot to give an advantage to the silver and black. Despite being criticized for his perimeter shooting during this freshman year with Notre Dame, in this game he showcased that he has an effective pull-up jumper when needed and potential at the 3-point line.

Basically the human highlight reel of the evening, Wesley comes back later in the game with an impressive drive to the rim and a burst to the bucket.

Here’s another shot of Wesley showing his explosiveness at the rim. This is yet another great highlight throughout the evening showing the potential talent he can provide the Spurs with this momentum and aggression at the rim.

Unfortunately, the Spurs blew a 10-point lead within the last 4 minutes of the game. This is a trend we saw on numerous occasions last season, however, the Spurs made a nice steal with less than 8 seconds left on the clock. Unfortunately, the Spurs weren’t able to seal the deal and lost to the Hawks, 87-86.

Coming down to the wire here in Vegas!



Hawks 87

Spurs 86



Our ball with 8 seconds to go ⏰ pic.twitter.com/rNCWhE4R4r — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 14, 2022

Here are the full game highlights in case you want to check out the game for yourself: