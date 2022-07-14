It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Hawks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have been short-handed this year in Las Vegas with Jeremy Sochan ruled out with Covid and a hamstring issue from the beginning, and with Primo going into protocols just before the game against Houston. We’ve seen some good signs from the rookie guard duo of Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, and Dominick Barlow has looked good on offense, justifying the early signing of a 2-way contract. Darius Days has had some nice moments on offense, and he has a good chance of showing up in training camp later this summer to fight for one of the final roster spots, if not on the Spurs, maybe on another NBA squad.

With all the absences, the Spurs have been struggling, and while they’ve been competitive in the games, leading for much of the games against the Warriors and the Rockets, they’ve been unable to hold onto leads and are 0-3 so far in Summer League. This afternoon, they face the Hawks in their final scheduled Las Vegas contest (they will play at least one game in the tournament this weekend, but it hasn’t been scheduled yet). It would be nice to see the Spurs pick up a win in Vegas against the team they traded Dejounte Murray to, but it would take a better effort all around for that to happen. Win or lose, it’s been a productive week for the Silver and Black, as Wesley and Branham have had couple of weeks to accustom themselves to the Spurs system.

Game Prediction:

The Spurs will continue the Summer League tank, and lose another game that doesn’t matter.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks

July 14, 2022 | 3:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: ESPN2

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.