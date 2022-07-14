Spurs face Hawks in their finally pre-tournament game

The craps table is not friendly to the Silver & Black this summer. After rolling the dice and coming up short, the Spurs are looking for a singular win after three straight losses in Las Vegas.

Today they face the Atlanta Hawks. Not normally a nemesis, the Hawks recently took the Spurs singular All-Star Dejounte Murray, hedging their present against the Spurs future.

In the draft last month, the Hawks picked up Duke forward AJ Griffin and drafted Ryan Rollins with the 44th pick (who was traded to the Golden State Warriors for Tyrese Martin, the 51st pick).

In addition to the Hawks’ latest acquisitions, four-year vet Chandler Hutchinson has been on the roster hoping to turn some heads and get himself back into the show this season.

Today’s game takes place at 3:00 CST on ESAPN2.

The Spurs will have one more assured game (to be scheduled) as part of the all-team tournament. They will face elimination or move up the ranks through the remainder of Summer League.

