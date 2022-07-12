Spurs sign Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract

Per the Spurs press release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Barlow, 6-10/220, spent the 2021-22 season playing in the Overtime Elite League with Team Overtime, averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.08 steals over 25.2 minutes per game. Originally from Dumont, New Jersey, Barlow logged 371 total points after scoring double figures in 22 of 25 games, including a season-high 27 points (5-6 3PT) against DME Academy, ranking him third in the league. In OTE’s inaugural season, the forward shot 53.0% from the field, 33.9% from three and 76.4% from the foul line.

Barlow is currently playing with the San Antonio as part of Las Vegas Spurs Summer League and is averaging 6 points and 6 rebounds in just over 23 minutes.

Barlow will wear No. 26, a first for the Spurs.

