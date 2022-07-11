The San Antonio Spurs have announced second-year combo guard Josh Primo has entered health and safety protocols.

Second-year combo guard Josh Primo has entered Health & Safety Protocols and will miss the Houston game, per Spurs PR. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) July 11, 2022

The six-five scorer joins Jeremy Sochan and Joe Wieskamp on the injury report against the Houston Rockets, leaving a massive hole in the starting lineup and backcourt for head coach Mitch Johnson.

Although Primo could clear Health and Safety Protocols and return to the hardwood before they leave Las Vegas, marquee players rarely suit up for San Antonio during their final Summer League games.

The 19-year-old ball-handler averaged 15.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 50% from beyond the arc during his two Las Vegas Summer League outings.

This unfortunate setback could offer Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, and Jordan Hall an opportunity to show what they can do with more touches, shots, and minutes as go-to options on offense.

The Silver and Black square off with the Houston Rockets at the Thomas and Mack Center at 6 PM CT. Spurs fans can tune into ESPN for an oh-so elusive nationally televised matchup.