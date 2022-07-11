Spurs introduce Classic Edition ABA throwback uniforms for 50th Anniversary

The San Antonio Spurs may be entering their 50th season in a less-than-glamorous state — i.e. full rebuild mode — but that doesn’t mean they can’t do it in style. After a little hinting at a surprise yesterday, the Spurs rolled out George “The Iceman” Gervin to present new Classic Edition jerseys for the upcoming season, and they’re exactly what you thought they would be: throwback black uniforms to the ABA days, complete with a black “San Antonio” outlined in white on the chest, black and white trim and shorts band, and silver diamonds with the Spurs logo on the outside legs.

Per the Spurs official press release:

The nostalgic black-on-black uniform is part of the team’s season-long celebration taking place during the 2022-23 campaign to commemorate 50 years of Spurs basketball in San Antonio beginning in 1973. Donned by the first classmen of San Antonio basketball, the Spurs Classic Edition uniforms feature the “San Antonio” wordmark front and center across the jersey chest. The player’s numbers are stitched on the jersey front and back in a classic varsity font with the sepia-toned NBA logo embellishment on the jersey’s back center. Both sides of the uniform shorts feature a throwback diamond design with the team’s logo from their Hemisfair days during the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

Can't wait to rock these this season



Our black-on-black Classic Edition uniform pays homage to the early days that shaped us! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/x7SD6WLp2v — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 11, 2022

A look at the shorts pic.twitter.com/4vxYX26LDu — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) July 11, 2022

Iceman on what memories come back when he sees the #Spurs Classic Edition Jerseys:



"Finger rolling. We were doing a lot of finger rolling back then." pic.twitter.com/dkK7W4EtSK — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) July 11, 2022

The Spurs didn’t have any players there to model the new uniform — although who can blame them when so many are out supporting their teammates at Summer League? — but it will be great to see what the new generation will look like in them.

Spurs Fam, hear from the newest member of the squad checking out the #SummerSpurs here in Vegas!@roby_isaiah | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/bk6HP6h9b3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 11, 2022

What do you think of the new unis, Pounders? Are you ready to see the Spurs rock a new look to start a new era?