It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Rockets

The Spurs summer league squad this year isn’t one of the more talented teams in Las Vegas this year, but they gave the bigger and stronger Golden State squad a tough contest last night, but the physical play of the Warriors kept Josh Primo in check and allowed them to close out the game strong and eke out a win against the Silver and Black.

It was a learning experience, and tonight they again face a talented squad, with Jabari Smith Jr, Tari Eason and Ty Ty Washington heading up a stellar draft class for them. The Spurs will need a better game from Primo to take control tonight and get their first Summer League win this year. Darius Days, who had an excellent game against the Dubs, should be able to prosper tonight against the Rockets, so let’s watch and see if the Spurs can keep improving.

Game Prediction:

Who cares, we just need Spurs basketball back in our lives!

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

July 11, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: ESPN

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.